Argentine delegation reminded Falkland Islanders have rights

10th Friday, March 2017 - 06:23 UTC

Nobel Peace Prize Adolfo Pérez Esquivel

Nora Cortiñas, one of the founding members of Madres de Plaza de Mayo

A remainder of the rights of Falkland Islanders has been included in an open letter from the Falklands Government to a delegation of Argentines due to arrive Saturday. They are part of the Comisión Provincial de la Memoria CPM, an independent non-governmental organization.

The letter is as follows:

“We are writing with regards to your upcoming visit to the Falkland Islands. From reports in the press and on social media sites, we understand that a group of 14 members of the Comisión Provincial de la Memoria (CPM) will be visiting the Falkland Islands as of Saturday March 11.

“While we understand that the primary focus of your visit appears to be related to Argentine military treatment of its soldiers during the 1982 Falklands War we note that you expect to take time to learn more about our country and heritage.

“As individuals, and as an organization which has been recognized and celebrated for championing human rights, we hope that during your stay you don’t overlook the rights of the Falkland Islanders themselves.

“We take this opportunity to remind you of our fundamental right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter, and of the 35 years of attempts by the Government of Argentina to ignore our rights as a people and undermine our way of life. In recognizing the universal rights of all people, we welcome you in visiting our home, to see for yourselves our community and our heritage born of nine generations.

“During your visit here, the Falkland Islands Government would like to invite you to a briefing on our modern, independent, well-governed, sustainable and thriving country, so that you can further your understanding of our citizens and way of life...”

The group includes a Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Perez Esquivel, and Nora Cortiñas one of the founding members of the Madres de la Plaza de Mayo, whose loved ones disappeared under the Military Junta.

Approximately 35 Argentine swimmers are also scheduled to arrive on Saturday. They intend to swim across Stanley Harbor, “for peace”. (Penguin News)