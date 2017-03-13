Falklands governor will deliver the Queen's Commonwealth message

Governor Colin Roberts CVO

A full program of activities has been planned for this Monday, Commonwealth Day, by the Falkland Islands government. Students and staff from the Falklands Community School will raise the Commonwealth Flag at 08:00, and an hour later the Falklands Junior School together with Defence Force, FIDF, officers will raise the Commonwealth Flag on Victory Green, and the Speaker is to read the Commonwealth Affirmation.

At 10:00 Community School students and young Civil Servants will be participating in the Youth Assembly meeting.

At 12:00, Members of the Legislative Assembly will host a tapas lunch at the Malvina Hotel for those involved with the Youth Assembly and ambassador Anwar Choudhoury.

Governor Colin Roberts CVO will deliver the Commonwealth Message from the Queen via local media and at 17:30 there will a reception at Government House to celebrate Commonwealth Day.