Falklands governor will deliver the Queen's Commonwealth message

A full program of activities has been planned for this Monday, Commonwealth Day, by the Falkland Islands government. Students and staff from the Falklands Community School will raise the Commonwealth Flag at 08:00, and an hour later the Falklands Junior School together with Defence Force, FIDF, officers will raise the Commonwealth Flag on Victory Green, and the Speaker is to read the Commonwealth Affirmation.
At 10:00 Community School students and young Civil Servants will be participating in the Youth Assembly meeting.
At 12:00, Members of the Legislative Assembly will host a tapas lunch at the Malvina Hotel for those involved with the Youth Assembly and ambassador Anwar Choudhoury.
Governor Colin Roberts CVO will deliver the Commonwealth Message from the Queen via local media and at 17:30 there will a reception at Government House to celebrate Commonwealth Day.
Commonwealth Flag? That's going to confuse the hell out of the Argie visitors. They'll think someone else has taken over :-)Posted 1 day ago 0
It couldn't have come at a better moment, the “Commission” will return to Buenos Aires full of evidence of a “Colonial Administration”, they will have to redouble Argentine efforts to “free” the poor islanders with the highest living standards in South America.Posted 1 day ago 0
Argentine indoctrination will reach fever pitch in the coming weeks!
This wouldn't have anything to do with Argentina being in “election mode” by the way?
The colonial governor will deliver the Queen's message.Posted 8 hours ago 0
