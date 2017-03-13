Young Falkland Islanders celebrate Commonwealth Day with Youth Assembly meeting

Young Falkland Islanders with a taste for politics will be holding this Monday a special meeting of the Commonwealth Day Youth Parliament. The event will take place beginning at 10:00 at the Chamber of Commerce and is open to the public wishing to attend.A distinguished witness of the debate will be HMA Anwar Choudhury, British ambassador to Peru.

The program begins with a reading by Miss Gemma Finn; Welcome and Opening of the Commonwealth Day Youth Parliament by The Honourable Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Anton Livermore.

The Oral questions

Question Number 1 of 2017 by Mr Yayha Uqaili

In March 2015, the Youth Parliament debated and voted on lowering the voting age in the Falklands to 16 years old, please could the Honourable Dr Barry Elsby advise this House if there are any plans to have this in place before the general election in November?

Question Number 2 of 2017 by Mr Hamish McKee

Please could the Honourable Dr Barry Elsby advise this House if Members of the Legislative Assembly have any plans to invest in facilities for young adults of the Falklands - for example youth clubs, bowling alley, cinema?

Question Number 3 of 2017 by Miss Kirsty Lewis

Please could the Honourable Mike Summers update this House on the progress of the sports facilities.

Question Number 4 of 2017 by Miss Nicola Wilks

Please could the honourable Michael Poole inform this House of the status of their current efforts within the Brexit negotiations.

Motions

Motion number 1 of 2017 by Mr Jack Cartwright

Should more be done to consider the environmental impact (pollution, erosion, etc) tourism has or potentially will have in the future?

Proposed by Mr Jack Cartwright and Seconded by Miss Mavis Chipunza