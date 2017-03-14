“Falklands denies any commitment to reduce oil royalty has been entered.”

The Falkland Islands government announced on Monday that it is currently in discussion with Premier Oil on a wide range of issues with the objective of progressing the Sea Lion development towards a successful project sanction.
The official release was in response to an article published in The Times on 13 March with the heading: “Premier Oil asks Falklands for tax break to develop field” in which the company “is struggling to make the project commercially viable because of low crude prices”.
FIG denies such a situation and recalls that Falklands' offshore licensing regulations clearly contemplate oil market fluctuations, and thus royalties, and that FIG does not intend to embark on negotiating fiscal policy through the media.
In effect, “as identified in the article, the option to reduce royalty is contained within the current Offshore Petroleum Licensing Regulations. This is not a new provision, and it has existed since the regulations were first introduced in 1995.
”Royalty payments are levied at a standard rate of 9%, currently approximately US$4.64 per barrel at the prevailing oil price, and vary according to oil price fluctuations.
Stephen Luxton, Director of Mineral Resources, said: “FIG does not intend to embark on negotiating fiscal policy through the media, but to contain speculation, I can confirm that no commitment to reduce royalty has been entered into by FIG.
The purpose of the royalty-based regime is to deliver an early benefit from oil development to the economy and the people of the Falkland Islands. Offshore oil resources belong to the people of the Falkland Islands and as you would expect, whilst unlikely, if any variation is subsequently proposed from the prescribed level then it would be subject to a formal decision by Executive Council”
So, it has indeed appeared, but it doesn't really detail exactly what was in the Times article that they are denying. That's not much use. Could you quote the relevant bit with the £100,000,000 figure please, Think?Posted 21 minutes ago 0
DYOR..., Lad..., DYOR...Posted 14 minutes ago 0
Info is out there for anybody that cares...
Even in a couple of auld MercoPress's articles...(If memory serves me right.)
TWIMC...Posted 3 hours ago -1
MercoPress article's heading says...:
“Falklands denies any commitment to reduce oil royalty has been entered.”
The Times article heading says...:
“Premier Oil asks Falklands for tax break to develop field”...
Or..., in plain Engrish...: :
What Premier Oil is heading at is the condonation of their 3-4 years old £100,000,000 deferred tax debt owed to the FIG(leaf)...
Strongly reducing or even canceling their current 9% oil royalty per barrel plus 26% profit corporation tax agreement with the Engrish Colonial Administration in Malvinas is..., of course..., also very much in the plans of the Engrish Pirate Oil Adventure Companies in the South Atlantic...
That is how the cookie is crumbling these days..., Mr. Director of Mineral Resources Bogmonster...
You have been employed as the local boss of one of them Pirate Oil Companies..., lad...
You have some limited choices...
Take it... or...
Capisce...?