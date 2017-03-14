Scottish government plans second independence referendum in 2018/19

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she will ask for permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, and the vote would be held between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of the following year. That would coincide with the expected conclusion of the UK's Brexit negotiations.
The Scottish first minister said the move was needed to protect Scottish interests in the wake of the UK voting to leave the EU. She will ask the Scottish Parliament next Tuesday to request a Section 30 order from Westminster. The order would be needed to allow a fresh legally-binding referendum on independence to be held.
Prime Minister Theresa May has so far avoided saying whether or not she would grant permission.
Responding to Ms Sturgeon's announcement, Mrs. May said a second independence referendum would set Scotland on course for “uncertainty and division” and insisted that the majority of people in Scotland did not want another vote on the issue.
She added: “The tunnel vision that SNP has shown today is deeply regrettable.
”Instead of playing politics with the future of our country, the Scottish government should focus on delivering good government and public services for the people of Scotland. Politics is not a game.“
But speaking at her official Bute House residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said the people of Scotland must be offered a choice between a ”hard Brexit“ and becoming an independent country.
The Scottish government has published proposals which it says would allow Scotland to remain a member of the European single market even if the rest of the UK leaves, which Mrs. May has said it will.
The first minister said the UK government had not ”moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement“ since the Brexit referendum, which saw Scotland vote by 62% to 38% in favor of Remain while the UK as a whole voted to leave by 52% to 48%.
Ms Sturgeon said Scotland stood at a ”hugely important crossroads“, and insisted she would continue to attempt to reach a compromise with the UK government.
But she added: ”I will take the steps necessary now to make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process.
“A choice of whether to follow the UK to a hard Brexit, or to become an independent country able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the UK and our own relationship with Europe.”
Geee...Posted 3 hours ago 0
Brexit...
IndyRef2...
Éire Aontaithe...
Bursting Mississippi Bubble in the South Atlantic...
Hard times ahead for the last remnants of Engrish Colonialism...
I'm luuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuving it...!
Go to hell, Think. I don't wish for your country to tear itself apart.Posted 2 hours ago 0
....Good job the people/population/inhabitants of the Falkland Islanders have a right to 'self determination' too then Think. If all goes 'tits up' they can decided to be with whoever they want.Posted 2 hours ago 0
But one thing is for sure, tomorrow the sun will rise, life will go on and there won't be an Argentine flag flying over Stanley......
And you will still be wasting your time posting vitriolic, bitter and hateful posts.
Carry one sir, you are doing a fine job.
PS. Did you manage to find anything that backed up your statement that the Islanders are not a 'people' It's just I spent all of five minutes finding at least ten examples of where the C24 have used the word 'Population' (just in one document) to refer to the people/inhabitants of NSGT's.
As you went very silent on the issue, I was worried that you may have lost your internet connection or were unable to post your findings. Because I know, that if you could back up your statement you would, other wise that would make you a uneducated liar, fake and fraud...