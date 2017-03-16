Falklands announces new demolitions on Friday, as part of the demining project

The site for the demolition is 2km to the West of the old Moody Brook Barracks in the Moody Valley.

Falklands Islands demining project is advancing steadily and demolitions are planned for next Friday in the Moody Valley, west of Stanley. The demolitions are part of the several phases, several years, project to clear the Falklands of the mines planted by the Argentine military during the occupation of the Islands in 1982.

Project Manager for Dynasafe BACTEC Limited, Julius Unsung has notified that the next demolitions as part of the Falklands Demining project are planned for Friday 17th March 2017 between 10am – 2pm.

There will be two large demolitions followed by a small one; the first will take place between 10am and 11am, the second between 11am and 12 noon, and the third small demolition at 12.30pm.

“In accordance with the requirements of our Dangerous Goods License, no demolition shall take place without the authority of the Chief Fire Officer who has already visited and approved the site and firefighting equipment will be in place at this location”.

This is the third demolition so far this year, all of them in the area next to the capital Stanley.

In early January a Foreign Office team visited the Falklands and anticipated that 46 minefields will be cleared over the next two years in the Mount Longdon and Stanley. Mines are the long lasting and unwanted legacy of the 1982 war following the Argentine invasion of the Islands.

Currently, Phase 5 which commenced in October last year has removed more than 2,000 anti-personnel mines and over 50 anti-vehicle mines. Phases completed between 2009 and 2016 have cleared more than 30 minefields.