Falklands' lawmakers reject Argentine “sovereignty document” scam

An Argentine antique dealer who offered to sell a copy of an old document that he claimed would destroy the Argentine historical case for sovereignty over the Falklands, has been turned down. According to this week's Penguin News edition, the Secretary of the group Asociación Civil de Amigos Malvinas/Falklands (ACAMF) Gabriel Di Bernardo made contact with the Islands in October last year.
He offered to sell the Falklands Government what he claimed to be a copy of an important ancient document from Argentina’s Congressional archives for 2.5 million Euros, cash.
Mr. Di Bernardo, who is also an antique dealer, said he was acting in his private capacity and not as Secretary of ACAMF. Mr. Di Bernardo asked for the cash in 500 Euro notes to be delivered to a location in Rosario.
Penguin News asked Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gavin Short if the Falklands government had been approached about the document.
He said that he and others were aware of the claim by Mr. Di Bernardo regarding the document, “that he claims to have found… and the rather startling amount that he wanted for it.”
MLA short said: “We have not formally ever held a meeting about this issue but have spoken to each other and are of the opinion that we will not be parting with tax payer’s money on something that we have not seen, nor know the authenticity of, nor know whether it’s legally the gentleman’s property to sell.
“The gentleman himself has never, to my knowledge, approached the Falkland Islands Government directly about the document.”
MLA Short continued: “There is plenty of evidence already available that destroys the credibility of the Argentine claim,” and yet they still persisted.
His opinion was even if the document made it clear the claim was “hogwash,” the Argentine government would in any case dismiss it. He noted that Mr. Di Bernardo was, “part of Ricardo Gomez Kenney’s ‘Falklands reconciliation group’ or whatever they call themselves who say that they want to examine all evidence no matter whether it helps or hinders the Argentine claim, yet here we have one member of that group, saying that he has a document which will help us and is not prepared to make it available to either us or the Argentines without a huge amount of money changing hands…”
He added: “It makes you wonder whether the gentleman should be part of such a group and indeed I know the group is aware of his activities and are not doing anything to try and make the document publicly available which also brings their credentials and credibility into question.”
He concluded saying: “If we had a few spare millions I would rather spend it (after a new power station) on buying and on-selling what remains of the FIC and not on something we have neither seen nor been contacted directly” (Penguin News).
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Ah that old mythical Malvinas chestnut. What does Argentina have to take to the international courts?Posted 7 hours ago +1
Meanwhile another string to the UK's bow is 'Conquest'.
On the subject of conquest as providing title to the Falklands, Shaw writes, ‘it would appear that conquest formed the original title, irrespective of the British employment of other principles. This, coupled with the widespread recognition by the international community, including the United Nations, of the status of the territory as a British Colony would appear to resolve the legal issues, although the matter is not uncontroversial’ (International Law, Sixth Edition, Shaw M.S. 2008, p533).
Falklands - Military Occupation Leading to Conquest & Subjugation: https://www.academia.edu/10574267/Falklands_-_Military_Occupation_Leading_to_Conquest_and_Subjugation
It is quite clear that Ricardo Gómez Kenny's group is given short shrift by the islanders. I had a brief connection with Gòmez Kenny several years ago - he is a relative of the Argentine wife of a former colleague of mine - when he sent me a long list of requests for potential contacts here in the UK. I got the impression that he is seeking merits for himself without truly being as “neutral” as he alleges!Posted 9 hours ago 0
Best kept at a long distance!
2.5 million Euros for what, exactly? Gabriel Di Bernardo was a little cagey with the details from what I hear. Argentine, rather than Spanish. 1870/80's?Posted 9 hours ago 0
Well, from 1884, Argentina wished to invigorate its dead claim, so there would hardly be a document debunking their own claim after that. 1870“s? Quiet time in many ways, Argentina being busy ensuring that - ”Not a single Indian crosses the Pampas where many tribes used to live.” (Roca, May 6, 1884).
Doesn't leave a lot. Unless it came out of the 1879-1882 Chamber of Deputies consideration of the Vernet family claims for compensation. Now that would be interesting. Some is already known from that verdict but it's unlikely to be worth 2.5 million. Politicians wriggling out of paying up .... too easily dismissed by Argentina's viveza criolla politicians of today.
Mitre's 1884 report to Roca then. Rarely mentioned, last time was 1948. Rather long. Dismissive of the suggestion of a 1771 promise. Been locked away a long time.
Still can't see anything being worth that much money. Not when Argentina's claims have long been debunked anyway. All comes down to a non-existent inheritance.
The matter is settled already. Has been for 28 years.
:-)