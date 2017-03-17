Unemployment in Argentina falls to 7.6%: less people looking for jobs

Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016, the government's Indec statistics agency said in a report on Thursday, down from 8.5% in the third quarter as thousands of people stopped looking for work.
The drop came as Latin America's third-largest economy showed signs of emerging from a deep recession. While economists estimate GDP fell by 2.5% throughout 2016, a government measure of monthly economic activity showed month-on-month upticks in November and December.
That did not boost total employment, however, as the number of Argentines with jobs remained steady at around 11.5 million. The economically active population, including those working or actively looking for work, fell by nearly 150,000 to 12.4 million.
“The drop in the unemployment rate is explained almost entirely by the drop in labor participation,” said Jorge Colina, economist at the Argentine Institute for Social Development, a think tank. “At the end of the year, as the holidays approach, they give up looking and plan to try again in March.”
Thursday's release marked the third time official unemployment data was published after President Mauricio Macri took office in December 2015 and revamped the country's statistics agency, which was widely viewed as manipulating economic data under the populist administration of former President Cristina Fernandez.
Since taking office 15 months ago, Macri's conservative government has enacted a number of market-friendly reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy and encouraging investment. Some of those policies have contributed to rampant inflation in the short term, eating into consumers' purchasing power.
Tensions between the government and the country's powerful unions have begun rising in recent weeks, as thousands of workers have taken to the streets to protest austerity measures and job cuts.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Enrique MPosted 5 hours ago 0
“Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016...down from 8.5% in the third quarter...”
Where is the problem here, Enrique?
”...this is not the general feeling...“
You counter statistics with unsubstantiated speculation.
”In addition, valid comparisons take into account a quarter in the current year and the same quarter in the previous year. In this case, such comparison isn't possible because the Macri government suspended INDEC information for the fourth quarter of 2015 while it “fixed” the statistics system“
So, you say there is no Annual comparison?
A year ago CFK reported that Poverty was ”under 5%, less than Germany“, and the INDEC under CFK refused to report the true figures.
The same INDEC under CFK that reported inflation was at 12% when independent analysts put it at 35%.
No wonder there is no annual comparison.
”Perhaps the difference was made by the numerous friends, family members and supporters of Cambiemos who were hired--wich much higher wages--in public positions after the maligned Kirchnerists “ñoquis” were gone.. “
Anything to back that up, Enrique?
That would be about 0.5m ”friends“ hired in one quarter to make that difference.
”...at higher wages”. You must have privileged and very very current sources of information within the government.
Care to share them with us?
Malicious speculation on your part.
High wages for public service noquis was EVITA K's model - you had no problem with it, then...
“Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016...down from 8.5% in the third quarter...”Posted 6 hours ago -1
Of course it would be good news if unemployment had started to fall. However, this is not the general feeling in Argentina, as SMEs continue to fall under the weigh of backward exchange rate, high costs and lack of customs controls.
In addition, valid comparisons take into account a quarter in the current year and the same quarter in the previous year. In this case, such comparison isn't possible because the Macri government suspended INDEC information for the fourth quarter of 2015 while it “fixed” the statistics system
It would indeed by a major feat of the government to reduce unemployment when thousands of SMEs are closing doors and the economy continues to contract. Perhaps the difference was made by the numerous friends, family members and supporters of Cambiemos who were hired--wich much higher wages--in public positions after the maligned Kirchnerists “ñoquis” were gone...