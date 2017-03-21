Another RAF Falklands/Sao Paulo flight “surprises” Argentine and Brazilian diplomacy

An RAF transport aircraft last week allegedly made a two-day return trip to Sao Paulo from MPA in the Falkland Islands, according to a report from columnist Martin Dinatale, based on sources from the Argentine Defense ministry. The aircraft was an Airbus 330 which left MPA on Sunday 12 March at 22:44, and landed in Sao Paulo at 2:47 early Monday March 13. On 14 March at 23:47 the Airbus returned to the Falklands.
“We know it was a military supply trip, as all previous flights from the Islands to Brazil”, Dinatale quotes an Argentine government official, recalling that when the repeated flights between Brazil and the Falklands emerged openly, the Argentine government requested clarification from Brasilia, which so far apparently has not been forthcoming.
Furthermore the Brazilian foreign ministry seemed surprised by the 18 flights reported in 2015/16, and promised to look into the matter. (MP March 7).
Brazil as all Mercosur members have agreed to deny entry to UK military aircraft or Royal Navy vessels linked to the Falklands. This is in support of Argentina's sovereignty claim of the Islands.
Foreign minister Susana Malcorra last week confirmed that in 2016 at least six flights Falklands/Brazil were detected, and in 2015 under ex president Cristina Fernandez, the number was at least twelve. The minister added that the Brazilian defense ministry had opened an investigation into the different forces.
The Social communication center from the Brazilian Air Force informs that it is looking into the reports together with the other branches involved“, was Brazil's defense ministry first reaction. According to Dinatale, the Temer administration pledged to the Macri government that there would be no repeat of such events.
This latest incident with an RAF flying between Falklands and Sao Paulo, ”has sounded a signal of alert” for Argentine diplomacy, while in Brazil apparently they continue surprised by the news, underlines Dinatale.
Can Argies please check your equipment? The only RAF A330 here is the Air Refueler which would have no need to fly to Brazil at all.Posted 15 hours ago +2
No northbound Civilian registered A330 leaves MPN on a Sunday as never here!! It arrives pm Mondays and Thursday and leaves am Tuesdays and Fridays.
Can be delayed at times by weather - but was not at the time Argies claim.
Neither has this flight ever had to divert into S America northbound!!
Even if an urgent need for a spare part-RAF would not fly it to Brazil - they would fly it Direct to MPN on an RAF aircraft,
What is more likley is a load of tripe and smokescreens from Argieland to then give them a reason for refusing any commercial flight plan Brazil to Falklands as being studied,
because Macri knows he has not got the majority and power in Congress to get such a thing approved there.
Good!! - very few Islanders want a flight from Brazil anyway! - of very little economic use to us as S tourists cannot transit through Brazil very easily. Also we know damn well that the monthly Arg landing place would soon become Buenos Aires and that would not be acceptable this end so the route would collapse anyway.
DarraghaPosted 10 hours ago +2
The old VC10k's had internal tanks where the passenger accommodation would have been.
A friend of mine had a flight in one during an exercise over the N.Sea. He was photographing the refueling of Phantoms and Buccaneers. He did not realise that the tank area was unheated and at 20,000 feet, the temp.inside was -20°C. He said that after 10 minutes he could not feel his fingers and his camera lens would not focus properly.
He beat a hasty retreat to the cockpit to thaw out, and his next couple of visits to the back were curtailed even though he had more clothes on by then.
Maybe the planes landing in Brazil are not going to and from the Falklands, judging by the way the Brazilians are acting they obviously don’t want the Argys to know what they are doing.Posted 9 hours ago +2
Let them think they are going to the Malvinas.
@Toby
The French are always difficult ahead of a negotiation, especially when they don’t have a card in their hand and they know it.
You get used to them.