Another RAF Falklands/Sao Paulo flight “surprises” Argentine and Brazilian diplomacy

21st Tuesday, March 2017 - 09:51 UTC Full article

An RAF transport aircraft last week allegedly made a two-day return trip to Sao Paulo from MPA in the Falkland Islands, according to a report from columnist Martin Dinatale, based on sources from the Argentine Defense ministry. The aircraft was an Airbus 330 which left MPA on Sunday 12 March at 22:44, and landed in Sao Paulo at 2:47 early Monday March 13. On 14 March at 23:47 the Airbus returned to the Falklands.

“We know it was a military supply trip, as all previous flights from the Islands to Brazil”, Dinatale quotes an Argentine government official, recalling that when the repeated flights between Brazil and the Falklands emerged openly, the Argentine government requested clarification from Brasilia, which so far apparently has not been forthcoming.

Furthermore the Brazilian foreign ministry seemed surprised by the 18 flights reported in 2015/16, and promised to look into the matter. (MP March 7).

Brazil as all Mercosur members have agreed to deny entry to UK military aircraft or Royal Navy vessels linked to the Falklands. This is in support of Argentina's sovereignty claim of the Islands.

Foreign minister Susana Malcorra last week confirmed that in 2016 at least six flights Falklands/Brazil were detected, and in 2015 under ex president Cristina Fernandez, the number was at least twelve. The minister added that the Brazilian defense ministry had opened an investigation into the different forces.

The Social communication center from the Brazilian Air Force informs that it is looking into the reports together with the other branches involved“, was Brazil's defense ministry first reaction. According to Dinatale, the Temer administration pledged to the Macri government that there would be no repeat of such events.

This latest incident with an RAF flying between Falklands and Sao Paulo, ”has sounded a signal of alert” for Argentine diplomacy, while in Brazil apparently they continue surprised by the news, underlines Dinatale.