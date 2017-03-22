Initiative in US Lower Chamber to recognize Gibraltar's right to self determination

A resolution calling on the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the US Congress, to formally recognise Gibraltar’s right to self-determination has been tabled for a third time. The resolution states that the views and rights of Gibraltarians should always be imperative in any discussion of Gibraltar’s status as a British Overseas Territory.

It had been tabled twice before but such resolutions are time-barred and on both previous occasions the deadline expired with the end of each session of Congress. The resolutions had also drawn a negative response from Spain’s embassy in Washington.

As on previous occasions, the latest version of the resolution was sponsored by Republican Congressman George Holding.

But whereas in the past it had gained support from no more than eight fellow Congressmen, the latest resolution has been co-sponsored by 19 representatives, including 11 Democrats and eight Republicans.

Resolution 199 was introduced on March 15 and has now been referred to the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs.

It follows the same language as earlier versions and acknowledges Gibraltar’s military role at the entrance to the Mediterranean and its longstanding links to the US.

It calls on the House of Representatives to express that “…the views and rights of Gibraltarians should always be imperative in any discussion of Gibraltar’s status as a British Overseas Territory.”

It seeks to honour Gibraltar’s contribution to US security interests in the Mediterranean since 1801, extending appreciation and thanks to the Government of Gibraltar and its citizens.