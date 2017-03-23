Irish farmers' lobby wants beef out of Mercosur/EU trade talks

First vice-president of the European Union Parliament Irish lawmaker Mairead McGuinness has asked EU Commissioners for agriculture and trade for clarity on allegations that Brazil has sold meat that is unfit for consumption.

McGuinness, a member of the parliament’s agriculture committee, has written to the EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan and the EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom in light of recent reports about allegations that some of Brazil's biggest meat processors have sold meat, both domestically and internationally, that is unfit for consumption.

“I have requested clarity on whether the European Commission has received the full details on the extent of this scandal,” the MEP and vice-president said.

These disturbing reports add further weight to my concerns that beef from Brazil, and Mercosur countries, should not be on the trade talks agenda at all.

“With negotiations on an EU-Mercosur trade deal continuing this week in Argentina, it is imperative that this issue is addressed. I put that to the commissioners and stressed that before these revelations, we had concerns about beef imports from Brazil. Given what we now know, I am firmly of the view that beef and meat generally may be off the agenda,” McGuinness said in Brussels.

McGuinness has also sought information on what action the Commission will take in addressing food safety concerns in response to the reports.

“These disturbing reports add further weight to my concerns that beef from Brazil, and Mercosur countries, should not be on the trade talks agenda at all. The risks for EU producers and consumers are too great,” McGuinness wrote in her letter to the commissioners.