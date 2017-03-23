Macri administration reiterates defense of Malvinas sovereignty before Congress

Argentina's chief of staff Marcos Peña defended the current administration's policy towards the Falklands/Malvinas question arguing that dialogue is the path, not speeches with no content or results, and pledged “we will stand by Argentine sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands”.
Peña attended the Lower House of Congress on Wednesday for his annual report on government activities and was involved in a fierce exchange with Kirchnerite lawmakers who questioned president Mauricio Macri policies regarding the economy, labor relations and foreign affairs particularly the approach to the disputed Falklands.
“We defend Argentine sovereignty of the Malvinas, and this is not defended with speeches but with dialogue no matter what ghosts of the past you want to resurrect”, Peña replied to lawmaker Axel Kicillof who described the Macri approach as useless and unpatriotic.
“We're not going to hand over any sovereignty, we are going to defend Argentine rights over the Malvinas, no matter the ghosts and lies you appeal to”, underlined Peña.
The Macri official insisted, “when are you going to accept responsibility for what you did? It's time you take the blame for the disasters we found when taking office, the economy was stagnant for five years, and you left the country in default”.
“Don't tell us the economy was working and advancing under your government. Argentines, yourself, know jolly well that is pure nonsense!”.
Finally Peña argued that there is no such thing as “an indiscriminate opening to imports, what we really have is a very fragile economy, unable to compete, because of your policies”.
All Pena has to do here is to ask exactly how effective Austral Elvis's policies were.
Menem promised the Islands would be Argentine by 2000.
CFK kept promising her imperialist strategy would work.
The truth is that any idiot can see the same conversation will be happening in 100 years time.
”arguing that dialogue is the path, not speeches with no content or results”
Dialogue here, actually meaning monologue, but in a less batsh*t way than C'FK's jokers.
Argentinian governments have been going on about that ole mythical usurpation and all of those UN Resolutions that the UK is in breach of for years so it's awfully difficult for them to stop now.Posted 6 hours ago +1
Perhaps they need help?
Falklands: 1833 Usurpation & UN Resolutions:
https://www.academia.edu/21721198/Falklands_1833_Usurpation_and_UN_Resolutions
Nothing Macri can do, nor that CFK could have done. Nor any of the Presidents and Generals before them. The whole matter can be distilled down to one disagreement. Argentina says that it inherited from Spain. Britain says that it didn't.Posted 49 minutes ago 0
To resolve that, you need the ICJ or the PCA or, possibly, a separate arbitration panel.
Who is up for that then?