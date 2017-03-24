Maduro desperately selling assets to pay US$ 3.7bn in debts

24th Friday, March 2017 - 11:02 UTC Full article

The Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro is reportedly so desperate to pay the US$ 3.7 billion in debts that he is selling off the assets to Russia.

In an effort to handle its overdue debts, Venezuela is all but giving away oil assets. President Nicolás Maduro is reportedly so desperate to pay the US$ 3.7 billion in debts that he is selling off the assets to Russia.

They offered to sell Russia a share of PetroPiar, which is 30% owned by Chevron and which PDVSA has a 70% stake in. It also expropriated ConocoPhillips’ 40% shareholdings, which has not been paid yet.

Likewise, PDVSA offered Rosneft 10% of a project developed to extract the extra-heavy oil from the Orinoco Oil Belt.

If the transactions go through, Chevron would be affected negatively, as it would be associating with Rosneft, a company that faces sanctions imposed by the United States.

Venezuela has also reportedly been talking to a Japanese investment bank to try to obtain fresh funds.

Venezuela managed to pay US$ 725 million in overdue debt last month, but with difficulty, as it came 30 days late.