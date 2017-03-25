Falklands' Government sends Letter of Condolences to London

Flag at the seat of the Falklands' government flies at half mast for London victims

The Falkland Islands Government has sent a letter of condolences to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, expressing sympathy and support from all members of the Falkland Islands community following the Wednesday attack at Westminster bridge and attempt to break into Parliament.

“The aim of Wednesday’s attack in London was to defeat democracy and drive a wedge between different aspects of society, and Members of the Legislative Assembly were heartened to hear Mrs. May’s speech, reiterating that the world must never give in to terrorism and allow the voices of hate to drive people apart.

”We condemn this horrific and cowardly act of violence and extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families”, said the Falklands Government message.

On Wednesday the Falklands lowered the flag at half mast to honor London victims.