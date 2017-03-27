PM Theresa May travels to Scotland to pledge for “a more united nation”

27th Monday, March 2017 - 11:13 UTC Full article

The prime minister is travelling to Scotland the day before Scottish Parliament is expected to pass a vote in favor of seeking a new Scottish independence referendum

Sturgeon wants a second referendum ahead of the UK's EU departure to give Scotland a choice between a “hard Brexit” and becoming an independent country

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland later on Monday for the first time since the SNP announced their proposals for a second independence referendum. At the beginning of a week that will see Article 50 triggered on Wednesday, the PM will say she wants to “build a more united nation”.

Mrs. May has said “now is not the time” for a Scottish independence referendum, as the Brexit process is due to begin. Meanwhile, Labour is due to outline its Brexit negotiation demands later.

The prime minister is travelling to Scotland the day before Scottish Parliament is expected to pass a vote in favor of seeking a new Scottish independence referendum - which Ms Sturgeon wants to hold in autumn 2018 or spring 2019.

The first minister has said that a second referendum should be held ahead of the UK's EU departure to give the people of Scotland a choice between what she calls a “hard Brexit” and becoming an independent country. But May has warned that a second referendum will make the UK “looser and weaker”.

Triggering Article 50 begins a two-year negotiation process to attempt to reach a deal before Britain officially leaves the EU in March 2019. The government is also due to publish its Great Repeal Bill, giving powers to amend some EU laws, on Thursday.

But Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has said Labour will not support any Brexit deal unless it meets the party's “six tests”. Any deal must include a strong relationship with the EU and the exact same benefits the UK has from the single market, he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Mrs May will address staff at the Department for International Development in East Kilbride. She will say “the strength and stability” of the UK's union will “become even more important” as Britain leaves the EU - and the “one overarching goal” of her post-Brexit plan is “to build a more united nation”.

“A more united nation means working actively to bring people and communities together by promoting policies which support integration and social cohesion,” she will add.

“In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that means fully respecting, and indeed strengthening, the devolution settlements. But never allowing our Union to become looser and weaker, or our people to drift apart.”