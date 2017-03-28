Argentine government offices can't stop calling the Islands... Falklands

Argentine government offices and dependencies don't seem to be able to get things right. When they publish maps of Argentina including the disputed South Atlantic Islands, on several occasions they have identified them as the Falkland Islands, and when not simply forgot to include them.
That is what happened with ANSES, the Argentine decentralized social insurance agency which depends from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. In effect in its network and commemorating an anniversary of Mercosur, the office aired a map of South America indicating the group's members and...the Falkland Islands.
Following a barrage of complaints and repudiation messages, the reference to the Falklands, and the Islands, were completely eliminated from the map. Again Argentine public opinion was furious.
Less than a month ago a similar situation happened with Argentine Radio Television and an official map, again Falkland Islands.
The Ministry of Defense could not be absent from the ongoing distraction, and a year ago published a map which included the Falkland Islands denomination.
At the end of the year the Social Development ministry, headed by Carolina Stanley printed an end of the year flyer with a map of Argentina that...was missing the Islands, Falklands or Malvinas.
Are the Falklands a member of Mercosur? Do they receive any benefit from being members? And why do they not include the SSI, SG and the Antarctic territories aren't they part of their water-tight claim.....Posted 2 hours ago 0
Perhaps it is the educated people of Argentina that can't be fooled so easily.
'The Ministry of Defense could not be absent from the ongoing distraction, and a year ago published a map which included the Falkland Islands denomination.'...I don't blame them, how humiliating it must be to keep pretending you stole some territory off of a bunch of peaceful Islanders and won the war, it appears the armed forces have some pride and honesty, perhaps!
I think Merco what you really meant to say is that they have started to get things right in some cases.Posted 1 hour ago 0
If it wasn't for the dispute with Argentina, could the Falklands join Mercosur?Posted 19 minutes ago 0
Or even better, could France join since it has territory in South America (French Guiana)?