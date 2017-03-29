Argentine minister confident agriculture and public works will boost the economy

29th Wednesday, March 2017

Wheat production reached 16.5 million tons, 30% increase, while 2016/17 corn crop should reach 44.51 million tons compared to the previous 39.8 million tons

Argentine Finance minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Tuesday that the economy's recovery at the start of the year was based on investment and not in consumption. “It is a heterogeneous recovery, with performance in different sectors: government social expenditure was up 70% but manufacturing was down 80%, mainly because of the Brazilian recession, and domestic contraction”, admitted the minister.

This is reflected in the 1.1% year to year manufacturing contraction in January, despite a spectacular 71% increase in the auto industry. But farming is expected to expand 5% year to year, following the elimination of taxes on agriculture exports.

Dujovne revealed that wheat production reached 16.5 million tons, 30% increase over last year, while the 2016/17 corn crop should reach 44.51 million tons compared to the previous 39.8 million tons. Nevertheless the minister admitted that the overall crop will be in the range of 58 million tons, similar to last year because of less soybeans to the expense of corn.

Regarding construction Dujovne was also enthusiastic given the government boost to public works.

“We're witnessing an investment shock of infrastructure, as never seen before in Argentina”, he emphasized underlining the government's decision to more than double kilometers of highways in the next two years, expand airports, housing and infrastructure in several northern provinces.

However despite the greater investment in public works, estimated in 60% real value year to year, Indec showed that activity in the sector during January was down 2.4%

But insisted Dujovne, ”we are beginning to see positive signs of recovery and this is reflected in employment. There's an ingredient of optimism that took off at the beginning of the government (2015) and is now returning, and the fact is that jobs have been growing for the last quarter“.

Finally Dujovne pointed out that the Macri administration economic program has been planned for the long run, and ”we are confident we'll be seeing results as its implementation advances”.