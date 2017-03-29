The direction the Prime Minister is taking is “both reckless and damaging”

The head of UK opposition and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for Brexit were potentially “reckless and damaging”.
Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement in the Commons Mr. Corbyn said: “If the Prime Minister is to unite the country as she says she aims to do, the Government needs to listen, consult and represent the whole country, not just the hard line Tory ideologues on her own benches.”
He added: “The direction the Prime Minister is threatening to take this country in is both reckless and damaging.
“Labour will not give this Government a free hand to use Brexit to attack rights, protections and cut services.”
Labour already did give the government a free hand on Brexit, by not putting any conditions on the Brexit bill. They are supposed to be the opposition, and need to stop giving in all the time and start doing their job representing the 48% of us who voted to stay.Posted 5 hours ago +1
Alicia Castro said regarding Corbyn: “In the end, he is one of 'ours'. Even today, when he comes to our embassy, he arrives with the same bicycle and the same enthusiasm. He is a friendly person with a sense humour, who knows how to listen.” Alicia Castro, Argentinian ambassador quoted in Daily Telegraph 14 Sept 2015.Posted 6 hours ago 0
DM. A sad Labour remainer. Time to wake up, we are leaving the EU for the better .Labour should be representing the majority who decided to leave the EU.Posted 2 hours ago 0