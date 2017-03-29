The direction the Prime Minister is taking is “both reckless and damaging”

The head of UK opposition and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for Brexit were potentially “reckless and damaging”.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement in the Commons Mr. Corbyn said: “If the Prime Minister is to unite the country as she says she aims to do, the Government needs to listen, consult and represent the whole country, not just the hard line Tory ideologues on her own benches.”

He added: “The direction the Prime Minister is threatening to take this country in is both reckless and damaging.

“Labour will not give this Government a free hand to use Brexit to attack rights, protections and cut services.”