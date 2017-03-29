“We already miss you. Thank you and good bye”

29th Wednesday, March 2017 - 17:33 UTC

Invoking Article 50 is not a happy occasion, said Donald Tusk

In a press conference in Brussels, following the hand-delivered letter, EC president Donald Tusk sent a message to the UK: “We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye.”

Mr Tusk said that the invoking of Article 50 was not a happy occasion and that the two-year negotiation ahead would be a matter of “damage control”.

“There is nothing to win in this process – and I am talking about both sides,” he said.

“In essence, this is about damage control.”