Brazil and US in talks for a Temer visit to the White House

President Donald Trump invited Temer for a visit during a March 18 phone call, when the two leaders discussed deepening commercial and business ties

Brazilian and U.S. officials are in talks about a White House visit by President Michel Temer to discuss bilateral trade and investment issues, according to Planalto sources. U.S. President Donald Trump invited Temer for a visit during a March 18 phone call, when the two leaders discussed deepening commercial and business ties between the Western Hemisphere's largest economies, the sources said.

Trump's promises to defend U.S. companies from foreign competition have worried Washington's partners in much of Latin America, especially Mexico which is under pressure to rework a free-trade deal with its northern neighbor.

But the conservative Temer government hopes for business opportunities opening up with the United States as it struggles to rescue the Brazilian economy from a two-year recession.

Industries in Brazil, whose biggest trading partner is China, are benefiting from a weaker currency, the Real. They could potentially increase their U.S. market share, if Trump advances on his threats to overhaul or pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

“We are not a threat for United States and there are plenty of investment opportunities in both countries,” a Brazilian senior government official, said.