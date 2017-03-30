Chile Day in London next June; UK ambassador underlines importance of free trade

The announcement that Chile Day will take place in London in June 2017 is good for the United Kingdom and for Chile, boosting trade and investment between our two nations, said British ambassador in Santiago, Fiona Clouder, who made it a point to praise the significance of free trade.

“Chile Day offers a significant opportunity for deepening and enhancing our long standing relationship with Chile in trade and other areas. Britain’s economy is one of the strongest major advanced economies in the world, and we are well placed to face the future. The UK is a great trading nation” pointed out Ms Clouder.

The UK was the second fastest growing economy in the G7 in 2016; and in 2015 we were one of the two fastest growing major advanced economies alongside the US.

The British ambassador underlined that international trade and investment has many benefits: it fosters greater competition which spurs innovation and leads to prosperity and excellence, and “free trade has, and will, continue to, transform the world for the better”.

Ms Clouder said her message to UK businesses, global investors and international partners is clear: the UK is a beacon for open trade and will continue to be an outward-looking, globally-minded, big-thinking country – a champion for free trade.

“This is the seventh version of Chile Day. Each year I have seen it grow with greater strength by increasing the number of participants, addressing big economic issues for both of our countries, enhancing Chile’s profile in the UK, and forging new trade and investment links. We will make this Chile Day the best ever and will create more links for the future”.