Deutsche Bank reaffirms commitment with the City of London

Deutsche Bank has committed to moving to a new office in London, at a time when banks are assessing their place in the capital ahead of Brexit. Germany's biggest lender is in exclusive talks for a 25-year lease on a new building.
Garth Ritchie, UK chief executive of Deutsche, told staff the move “underlines the bank's commitment to the City of London”. He said staff would start moving to the new UK headquarters in 2023.
The deal showed “the importance it attaches to being an employer of choice in the capital”, Mr. Ritchie said. Deutsche Bank employs about 7,000 people in London, who are currently scattered across 15 different buildings.
It is in negotiations with developer Land Securities over the lease on a new building to be constructed at 21 Moorfields.
Also this week, Deutsche Bank started a share sale to raise about 8bn Euros (£6.9bn) to bolster its finances. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the bank had cut its bonuses by more than three-quarters last year, to 0.5bn Euros (£433m) from 2.4bn Euros a year earlier.
After the failure of the Project Fear claim that the bottom would fall out of the UK markets if there was a vote to leave the EU, IIRC, some said that once A50 was signed and sealed, that would equally result in a collapse in the FTSE100/250....currently the FTSE 100/250 markets are down 0.1%......next....?Posted 1 hour ago 0
Meanwhile (last week): Deutsche Bank, which employs 7,000 people in London, signs 25 year lease on new London HQ.
http://uk.reuters.com/article/us-deutsc ... KKBN16U2IO
The world is not ending just yet then?
Chuckle chuckle...