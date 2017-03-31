Gibraltar presents Medallion of Honor to US Congressman Holding

Congressman Holding had been a staunch supporter of Gibraltar's right to determine its own future as an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia this morning presented the Gibraltar Medallion of Honor to Congressman George Holding in the Capitol Building in Washington. The presentation took place in the Lincoln Room, once used by Abraham Lincoln to lobby members of Congress.

The award of the Medallion was unanimously approved by the Gibraltar Parliament in February and Dr Garcia has taken advantage of his visit to the United States in order to present it.

The Congressman is a well known friend and supporter of the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States and in that context is a strong supporter of Gibraltar. He was a member of the Congressional visit to Gibraltar under the Mutual Education and Cultural Exchange Act.

Representative Holding sponsored a resolution thanking Gibraltar for the service it has provided to the Armed Forces of the United States over the centuries dating back to 1801.

The Resolution also backs the right of the people of Gibraltar to determine their own future. It currently enjoys cross-party support from twenty Members of Congress.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he was delighted to present the Gibraltar Medallion of Honor to the Congressman as a token of gratitude for his work in support of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

He said that George Holding had been a staunch supporter of our right to determine our own future as an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom.

The Congressman said that he felt extremely honored to receive the Medallion. 'It has been a pleasure to serve Gibraltar and I shall do my best to continue to assist The Rock in the future,' he said.