Falklands' Veterans in a “very moving ceremony” at the Memorial Arboretum

3rd Monday, April 2017 - 08:23 UTC Full article

The service open to the public was to “pay tribute to all those involved in the conflict, and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country” (Pic PA)

Hundreds of veterans and their families took part in a “very, very moving” ceremony on Sunday to mark the 35th anniversary of the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands. Jane Adams, secretary of the South Atlantic Medal Association 1982 (Sama 82) who organized the event, said “there was many a tear” as people of different ranks and ages gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

She said: “I could see what it meant to the veterans in being with other colleagues and it was interesting to see people from various services there.”

Reverend David Cooper, who served with the 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment (2 Para) during the conflict, led the service which had touches of laughter and solemnity.

He spoke of the struggles that people faced after coming home but also of those who managed to forge successful lives.

Veterans could be seen wiping away tears, the Royal Marine band played and members of the public laid wreaths.

Sama 82 chairman Gordon Mather said that 255 people serving with the Armed Forces were killed during the fight to recapture the Islands from Argentina and three civilians also lost their lives.

The service, which was open to the public, was to “pay tribute to all those involved in the conflict, and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country,” he said.

Sama 82 also said the Falklands Memorial is important as so many of the men killed in the conflict have no grave. It serves as a restful space for contemplation for their families, comrades and friends.