Macri mixed local politics in the Malvinas Fallen and Veterans Day anniversary

Monday, April 2017

Argentine president Mauricio Macri underlined that dialogue will facilitate the Malvinas sovereignty non-renounceable claim and ensure that it is really effective. The Argentine leader was addressing a delegation of Malvinas Fallen Relatives and Veterans, at the Olivos presidential residence on Sunday which marked the 35th anniversary of the beginning of the South Atlantic conflict in 1982.

Macri received the delegations next to Buenos Aires province governor Maria Eugenia Vidal, foreign minister Susana Malcorra and the Human Rights Secretary, Claudio Avruj, and thanked them for their attendance and constancy.

“Thank you for coming to this house which is open for all Argentines to dialogue, to listen among ourselves, to improve every day something which on Saturday was expressed with such emotion and spontaneity”, said Macri in reference to a “Pro Democracy” march in the heart of Buenos Aires and main Argentine cities.

Embattled Macri faces crucial midterm elections next October and some unions have withdrawn their 'critical' support, particularly teachers which are turning the beginning of the school year an ordeal for government and parents. In effect to counter union protest marches, government supporters organized the counter march, “without handing out sausages, ice cream, money or bussing”, as is common in this kind of street protests, pointed out Macri.

“We Argentines now feel we are part of the world, in a country that is back to work on the right path and we are going to help address global problems, and in this scenario dialogue will facilitate our unronounceable claim over the Islands making sure it is effective and listened to”, affirmed the Argentine president.

Addressing the next of kin Macri underlined the “painful memory” of the loss of loved ones, and more than a loss of territory it is the deep sorrow for those that never returned, and “no longer are with us”.



Macri revealed that the very Sunday April 2 he had tried to contact Osvaldo Ardiles, (the Argentine football player who made an outstanding career in the UK), since his cousin was the first Argentine pilot to be downed during the Falklands/Malvinas conflict.

Ardiles who was an idol of English football fans suddenly was involved in an unexpected war situation, “he was in two places at the same time, and this is why in the documentary he filmed, he called for reconciliation”.

“Never again war: they are too traumatic for any community” said Macri.

Human Rights secretary Avruj thanked the Malvinas fallen relatives for their trust, and “for continuing to build memory, civility with much care and love”.

“As we always say it is time for politics to have more affection, more warmth, because I believe that is the path which will lead us” added Avruj. Finally, “welcome all, it is a day to embrace, of reflection and much commitment with the Malvinas Cause”.