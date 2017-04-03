“We will never cease to claim Malvinas”, but advancing along intelligent paths

Argentina will never cease to claim Malvinas Islands sovereignty, but intelligent paths to advance on that purpose must also be found, said Ministry of Interior, Public Works and Housing Rogelio Frigerio on Sunday, in Ushuaia, during the main official event on the 35th anniversary of the beginning of the 1982 conflict with the United Kingdom.
“We will never cease to claim what belongs to us. Not one single day of our lives are we going to let our arms down, or claudicate. Let these 35 years help us look to the future and find intelligent paths to advance in our legitimate claim over the Islands' sovereignty” underlined the minister at the foot of the Malvinas Fallen Monument in the capital of Tierra del Fuego on the shores of the Beagle Channel.
Frigerio next to the provincial governor Rosana Bertone and other federal and provincial authorities honored the soldiers fallen during the conflict and their relatives “for so much sacrifice and patient company along all these years”.
“We are here to confirm our conviction that some day we will stop thinking of our Islands as some distant dream, and so that the community continues to sustain a standing live homage to the heroes of the motherland”.
Frigerio also pointed out that “law, geography, history, the past, present and future support our sovereignty claim of the Islands”, and “we will return to our Islands following the path that leads the nations of the world: dialogue, truth, the law and justice”
The Macri administration minister also mentioned the recent ruling from the UN Law of the Sea extending the outer limit of Argentina's continental shelf which added 1.7 million additions square kilometers, “another crucial tool for the legal sovereignty claim”, which was achieved as an effort of continuous work by different governments.
Finally Frigerio addressing a packed square recalled that the government had increased the federal representation of the National Committee of Ex Malvinas combatants, which was “a way of democratizing the committee and increasing its structure”.
Intelligent path? First Argentina must learn how to listenPosted 8 hours ago +1
I think they must be some serious drugs, why do they lie so much, is it ego or what?Posted 6 hours ago 0
It's been pointed out that Argentina has no legitimate claim over and over, so I'll just respond to this one point.Posted 3 hours ago 0
”...following the path that leads the nations of the world: dialogue, truth, the law and justice”
Dialogue - You have previously demanded sovereignty as an outcome *before* negotiations, and refused the legitimate inhabitants of the Falklands any say in discussions, even having your diplomats leave when representatives arrive. You have no interest in good-faith dialogue.
Truth - The truth is that Argentina has no claim to the Falklands. It's time you accept and acknowledge that.
The Law - You've claimed Britain has violated several (non- binding) UN Resolutions calling for dialogue. We went over this lie in Dialogue.
The *only* binding Resolution that has been violated WRT the Falklands was a Resolution requiring Argentina to remove their occupation following their invasion of British territory, the invasion that was to be remembered this week.
Justice - You have refused reasonable resolutions to this dispute because you are neither willing to accept ICJ arbitration, nor admit your lies and drop your fake claim. You have no claim to justice.
I should point out that this week is the 35th anniversary of your attempt to invade British territory and abuse the legitimate inhabitants of the same.
In the years between, Argentina has lied about the Islands and the Islanders to anyone who would listen, taught these lies in schools, and made constant statements that they'd “recover” the Islands, rather than take steps to make things right.
If you were serious about peace, you'd drop the fake claim that you used to “justify” the war in the first place. Keeping the Malvinas Lie alive suggests that your claims of peaceful resolution are about as truthful as the Lie itself.