“We will never cease to claim Malvinas”, but advancing along intelligent paths

Argentina will never cease to claim Malvinas Islands sovereignty, but intelligent paths to advance on that purpose must also be found, said Ministry of Interior, Public Works and Housing Rogelio Frigerio on Sunday, in Ushuaia, during the main official event on the 35th anniversary of the beginning of the 1982 conflict with the United Kingdom.

“We will never cease to claim what belongs to us. Not one single day of our lives are we going to let our arms down, or claudicate. Let these 35 years help us look to the future and find intelligent paths to advance in our legitimate claim over the Islands' sovereignty” underlined the minister at the foot of the Malvinas Fallen Monument in the capital of Tierra del Fuego on the shores of the Beagle Channel.

Frigerio next to the provincial governor Rosana Bertone and other federal and provincial authorities honored the soldiers fallen during the conflict and their relatives “for so much sacrifice and patient company along all these years”.

“We are here to confirm our conviction that some day we will stop thinking of our Islands as some distant dream, and so that the community continues to sustain a standing live homage to the heroes of the motherland”.

Frigerio also pointed out that “law, geography, history, the past, present and future support our sovereignty claim of the Islands”, and “we will return to our Islands following the path that leads the nations of the world: dialogue, truth, the law and justice”

The Macri administration minister also mentioned the recent ruling from the UN Law of the Sea extending the outer limit of Argentina's continental shelf which added 1.7 million additions square kilometers, “another crucial tool for the legal sovereignty claim”, which was achieved as an effort of continuous work by different governments.

Finally Frigerio addressing a packed square recalled that the government had increased the federal representation of the National Committee of Ex Malvinas combatants, which was “a way of democratizing the committee and increasing its structure”.