Spain surprised by tone of UK comments on Gibraltar; CM Picardo critical of EU Council president Tusk

Spain’s Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis called on Tuesday for calm in the row over Gibraltar’s inclusion in the EU guidelines, adding that he was surprised by the reactions in Britain. He was speaking amid a media frenzy after the EU said in its guidelines that Spain must agree before any future trade deal between the UK and the EU can be extended to Gibraltar.
Politicians and newspapers in the UK reacted furiously to the development, with former Conservative leader Lord Howard suggesting on Sunday that Prime Minister Theresa May would even be prepared to go to war with Spain over the Rock, just as Britain did with Argentina over the Falkland Islands 35 years ago.
“The Spanish government is a little surprised by the tone of comments coming out of Britain, a country known for its composure,” Dastis said. ”I think some people in the UK are losing their temper but there’s no need for that.”
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was critical of European Council president Donald Tusk for allowing Gibraltar’s inclusion in the EU draft guidelines. “Mr Tusk, who has been given to using the analogies of the divorce and divorce petition, is behaving like a cuckolded husband who is taking it out on the children,” Mr Picardo said.
“We are not going to be a chip and we are not going to be a victim of Brexit as we are not the culprits of Brexit: we voted to stay in the European Union so taking it out on us is to allow Spain to behave in the manner of the bully.”
Mr Picardo said the EU should remove the reference to Gibraltar from the draft guidelines. “Removal of the reference to Gibraltar would be a sign of good faith and good will,” he said.
Britain’s Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, speaking to reporters this morning, repeated the UK’s sovereignty commitment to Gibraltar.
“I think the position of the [UK] government is very, very clear, and that is the sovereignty of Gibraltar is unchanged and it’s not going to change, and it cannot conceivably change without the express support and consent of the people of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom,” he said. “That is not going to change.”
A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed Prime Minister Theresa May had called the Chief Minister on Sunday, saying “we will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against their freely and democratically expressed wishes, nor will we ever enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content.”
Mrs. May said they remain absolutely dedicated to working with Gibraltar for the best possible outcome on Brexit, and will continue to involve them fully in the process.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Because some faded out of date ultra right wing UK politician says something completely daft the media and UK naysayers join the fray trying to pin the nonsense on ALL Brits. Listen to what Theresa is saying, that is the UKs policy.Posted 2 hours ago +2
Little shitstirring twat Tinkle emerges from his sinkhole in Brook Street with his loathsome script prepared by his small army of propagandists. Utterly predictable nonsense. I expect his parrot will be along in a minute with even more tripe.
As for the shitstirrer claiming to be a radical paragon of good governance one only has to Think back for a moment to his various racist and intolerant Nazi utterances on Mercopress to realise that that is utter nonsense too.
Heard a very interesting take on this today, that suggested the EU comments regarding Gib, may actually be helpful to the UK and the rest of the EU as it stops Spain from vetoing the entire deal based on Gib alone.Posted 2 hours ago +1
Basically they were saying to Spain, don't think about using Gib to hold up the entire process (like Wallonia did with Canada).
An interesting take, which could make some sense.
“The Spanish government is a little surprised by the tone of comments coming out of Britain, a country known for its composure,” Dastis said.Posted 5 hours ago 0
He also said, I am for “Gibraltar, Spanish”, but you have to be smart. (8 feb, 2017 copeaxarquia.es).
Not that smart then.
Gibraltar - Some Relevant International Law: https://www.academia.edu/10575180/Gibraltar_-_Some_Relevant_Internationa...
Ah well.