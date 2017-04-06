Trump removes top strategist Steve Bannon from the Security Council

Critics have branded Mr Bannon - who once managed populist, right-wing Breitbart News - as a white nationalist.

President Donald Trump has removed his senior strategist Steve Bannon from the US National Security Council (NSC). The appointment in January raised fears that the circle of US intelligence chiefs was being politicized.

A White House aide said the reshuffle was not a demotion for Mr Bannon, who used to head up Breitbart News. The aide said Mr Bannon was only given a seat on the NSC to keep an eye on National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was fired in February.

The NSC is the main group advising the president on national security and foreign affairs. The White House did not announce Wednesday's presidential executive order detailing the shake-up - it only came to light in a regulatory filing.

The reshuffle also restores the director of national intelligence, CIA director and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to full participation on the NSC's inner circle, its principals committee.

In its 27 January memorandum elevating Mr Bannon, the White House had also downgraded the military chiefs of staff, provoking widespread criticism in Washington's foreign policy and security establishment.

The director of national intelligence and the joint chiefs were advised they only needed to attend NSC meetings when discussions pertained to their areas.

The White House bridled in January at criticism of the Bannon move, pointing out that President Barack Obama's former adviser, David Axelrod, regularly attended NSC meetings. However, Mr Axelrod was never appointed to the principals committee, as Mr Bannon was.