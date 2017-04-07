Norwegian Sky planning 33 roundtrips to Cuba from Miami in 2018

7th Friday, April 2017 - 12:28 UTC Full article

These new cruises will begin on March 26, 2018 and are in addition to the previously announced 30 calls that Norwegian will offer through December 2017.

Norwegian Sky will sail 33 roundtrip cruises from Miami to Cuba in 2018, with 32 voyages featuring an overnight call in the capital city of Havana as well as a call on Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas.

“Cuba is a spectacular destination and we are seeing incredible demand from our guests to experience the beautiful and cultural-rich city of Havana and her warm and friendly people,” said NCL President and CEO Andy Stuart. “We are excited to provide even more opportunities for our guests to experience this incredible destination into 2018.”

Norwegian will offer a selection of 15 half and full-day shore excursions. Norwegian Sky’s four-day cruises to Cuba open for sale on April 20.