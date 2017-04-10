RAF Hercules photographed by Zero Hora in Porto Alegre airport

RAF officers waiting for the fuelling

The RAF Hercules C130 (Pic Zero Hora)

The Royal Air Force continues to call at Brazilian airports for refueling in their trip to the Falkland Islands, according to Zero Hora, the main daily from the city of Porto Alegre in Rio Grande Do Sul state.

An RAF Hercules was photographed last Friday while it remained for over an hour and a half at the international Salgado Filho airport in Porto Alegre. The pictures were taken at the airport before the Hercules left for the Falklands and were published in Zero Hora.

In one of the pictures, two RAF officers appear on the tarmac next to the Hercules waiting for the fuelling. The pictures were credited to Fernando Gomes from Zero Hora.

The piece in Zero Hora also recalls that the Argentine foreign ministry had instructed the Argentine embassy in Brasilia to express concern about these landings en route to the Falklands/Malvinas.

The Air Traffic Control office from the Argentine Defense ministry, reported to the Malvinas Desk of the Foreign ministry that during 2016 at least six of these military flights had been recorded.

When these flights were made public earlier this year, the Brazilian foreign ministry admitted it was not aware of the flights and said it would be requesting information from the Ministry of Defense, which apparently ordered an investigation into the report.