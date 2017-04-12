Falklands announces the Queen's Birthday Parade, April 21st

The Falkland Islands Government has announced that the parade to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen will be held at Victory Green in Stanley on Friday 21st April 2017. The parade will form up at Victory Green at 10.20 hours and His Excellency the Governor will arrive at 10.30 hours.

The Parade will proceed along the usual lines, including a 21 gun salute and a fly past, and will be followed by a march past at which the Governor will take the Royal Salute.

Taking part in the parade will be contingents of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force supported by the Royal Artillery Band and members of youth organizations. Also in attendance will be representatives of the Legislative Assembly and the Falkland Islands Government.

This is an important occasion and gives members of the public the opportunity to demonstrate their loyalty to the Crown and pay their respects to Her Majesty, whose presence is symbolized by the flying of the Royal Standard during part of the ceremony.

Members of the public attending the parade are invited to observe it from points on Victory Green and should be in position by 10.15 hours. The particular areas will be indicated by the Police Officers on duty.

It is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.