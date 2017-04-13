Nothing new on Gibraltar, “without the Gibraltarian people” says UK ambassador in Spain

Ambassador Manley said “there was nothing new on Gibraltar”. The position of Gibraltar, he added, was also “very clear” in its rejection of joint-sovereignty.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley, has once again reaffirmed the British position on Gibraltar. In an interview on Spanish television in – La Noche en 24 – he said “we are not going to negotiate on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without the Gibraltarian people”.

The important thing, he told the interviewer, “is that we talk” highlighting the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo’s words in an interview in El Pais at the weekend.

“That is our aim how we can work together.”

Mr Manley said that the UK and Spain had interests in common – and in the case of Gibraltar there was the common interest of thousands of border workers crossing into Gibraltar each day. 7,000 of them Spanish workers.

Gibraltar, UK and Spain, he added, also need to work together in the fight against organised crime in the area. Mr Manley also said Gibraltar, Spain and other European countries had to work together to achieve the best for all in any future negotiations.