Falklands: New CBFSAI Brg Bennett

14th Friday, April 2017 - 06:46 UTC Full article

The new Commander of British Forces South Atlantic Islands, Brigadier Baz Bennett OBE arrived in the Islands this week. Brigadier Bennett began his military career in 1991, commissioning into the Royal Artillery in the Army.

Throughout his career he has held a variety of different posts, including working in two Brigade Headquarters and Permanent Joint Headquarters in London.

He has also conducted a year long tour in Afghanistan working alongside the United States Marine Corps where he was responsible for Afghan Army and Police Development.

He has most recently been in Army Headquarters in the UK where he worked as Assistant Head Employment. Throughout his career he has served on operations in Bosnia, Northern Ireland, UK, Iraq and Afghanistan.

His wife Shona will accompany him; they have two children a son and a daughter.

His interests include just about anything to do with water including; swimming, surfing and diving and when the water is frozen he enjoys skiing. (PN)