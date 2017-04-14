Falklands passes same sex marriage bill; invites non residents to share the legislation

14th Friday, April 2017 - 18:59 UTC

Gilbert House. seat of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly, the elected government of the Islands

On Thursday 30th March, the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands voted strongly in favor of reform and passed the Marriage Bill, allowing same sex marriage and civil partnerships for both same sex couples and heterosexual couples.

A release from the Falkland Islands government points out that it expects to extend the right of civil partnership to residents of the Falklands, as well as to those who may choose to travel to the Falklands on holiday or specifically for the purpose of entering into such a union.

“The Constitution of the Falkland Islands already includes anti-discrimination and pro-equality rights, but the law needed updating to keep pace. The introduction of same sex marriage gives effect to the results of a public consultation which found that 90% of respondents within the Falkland Islands were in favor of same sex marriage. The same consultation also found 94% were in favor of civil partnerships for all couples.

”The move sends a clear and powerful message that all couples have an equal right for their relationships to be recognized under the law, including all associated protections, rights and responsibilities. It reflects the Falkland Islands’ tradition of openness, tolerance and respect for others.

“The Falkland Islands will now recognize same sex marriages and civil partnerships between couples, enabling those who choose to work or settle here to benefit from the same legal recognition and rights as those in an opposite sex marriage.

”The legislative changes will put civil partnership on an equal footing with marriage and it will be an option open to any couple who wish to solidify their relationship with legal underpinning, but who do not wish to take the traditional route of marriage.

”The Falkland Islands is proud to join the list of 22 other countries that recognize same sex marriage (either nationwide or in some parts). The Falklands also joins an even shorter list of countries that recognize civil partnerships between all couples.