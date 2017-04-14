Mercosur and Canada hold talks for a possible trade agreement

“Both Mercosur members and Canada reaffirmed their interest in reactivating the dormant process”, said Argentine foreign ministry official Daniel Raimondi

Mercosur and Canada re-launched discussions for a “possible trade agreement” this week, following a meeting of technical delegations in Argentina, which currently holds the chair of the South American group, and hosted the round of talks.

“The meeting was very productive since we were able to update our respective positions and organize a road map to advance with the purpose of reaching a trade understanding. Both Mercosur members and Canada reaffirmed their interest in reactivating the dormant process”, said Daniel Raimondi, the Argentine Deputy Secretary for American Economic Integration and Mercosur.

According to the official release both sides exchanged information on economic and trade negotiations experience, mainly in the area of goods and services, non tariff barriers, animal and plants sanitary regulations, investments, government procurement, labor issues and environment.

Another issue agreed was to update, in the shortest time possible, the exploratory dialogue from 2012, so as to include changes registered since then, explained Raimondi.

In a new round of talks, scheduled for the coming months, the two sides will work jointly on the framework for the negotiations of a trade accord.

Finally the meeting took place given Argentina's commitment, as chair of Mercosur, to boost regional dialogue with Canada, as it was agreed with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau when he visited Argentina last November.