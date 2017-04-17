South Atlantic air bridge rerouted temporarily; repairs to the Ascension Island runway

Ascension Island is the normal call for the Brize Norton/MPA air bridge

Ross Road will also be closed in two sections from 25 April to 2 October

It's going to be a busny winter for the Falkland Islands. The government has announced that due to repairs required to the Ascension Island runway, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) is temporarily rerouting the South Atlantic Airbridge via an alternative location. The UK air bridge from Brize Norton to the Falklands normally calls at Ascension Island both ways.

The other piece of news is that sea front Ross Road, probably the busiest in Stanley, will be closed for almost six months in a two sections period.

The MOD continues to advise all passengers to contact their local booking office for up to date flight departure/arrival information prior to travel. The MOD is working with the Falkland Islands Government to ensure the continued flight access to/from the UK for Falkland Islanders, through an alternative hub.

The MOD is also working with the Foreign Office to put in place measures to support the people who live and work on Ascension Island.

Updated Northbound flight information from Mount Pleasant (MPA) is available via the flight information line, MPA Extension 4747, or external (+500) 74747.For updated Southbound information, the Brize Norton (BZN) website can be found here :

http://www.raf.mod.uk/rafbrizenorton/passengers/pi_bzzfltdepart.cfm

However MOD and FIG advise telephoning the passenger information line (+44) (0)1993 895861 for the most up to date information on southbound travel.

The P.W.D Highways Section informed the public that Ross Road will be closed in two sections from the 25th April through to the 2nd October 2017.

Between the 25th April and the 11th July 2017, Ross Road will be closed from the Pencil Lane junction to the entrance of Stanley Post Office. Access to the Standard Chartered Bank, Town Hall, and the Post Office car park will be through Barrack Street.

Between the 11th July and the 2nd October 2017, Ross Road will be closed from the Post Office to the Barrack Street junction. Access to the Standard Chartered Bank, the Town Hall, and the Post Office car park will be through the road between the Town Hall and the Bank (normally the exit junction when using the car park).

The Highways Section apologise for any inconvenience caused.