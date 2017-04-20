How effectively has the strong UK economy delivered? May and Corbyn debate

Corbyn said the PM cannot be trusted. “She says it’s about leadership, yet is refusing to defend her record in television debates and it’s not hard to see why”. “Why people’s wages are lower than 10 years ago; why more households are in debt; 6 million people earning less than the minimum wage, child poverty is up”

How strong is the UK economy? The issue was debated between Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons shortly before the Wednesday vote confirming the June 8 election.

Mrs. May promised to deliver “a strong economy, strong defence and strong, stable leadership” if Conservatives win the snap election, while denouncing her Labour rival Corbyn as “not fit to lead”.

But Mr Corbyn told MPs Mrs May could not be trusted, after u-turning on her promise not to call an early election and accused her of running scared of TV debates during the campaign.

“The Prime Minister says we have a stronger economy, yet she can’t explain why people’s wages are lower today than they were 10 years ago or why more households are in debt, six million people earning less than the minimum wage, child poverty is up, pensioner poverty is up.

“Why are so many people getting poorer?”

He challenged Mrs May about the Government’s failure to eliminate the deficit. “Austerity has failed,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Labour’s economic policies would mean it is “ordinary working people who pay the price. They pay it with their taxes, they pay it with their jobs, they pay it with their children’s futures”.

Corbyn pointed out that “Over the last seven years the Tories have broken every promise on living standards, the deficit, debt, the National Health Service and schools funding. Why should anyone believe a word they say over the next seven weeks?”

Mrs. May said all Labour had to offer the country was “bankruptcy and chaos” while a Conservative victory would strengthen her hand in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister said, if she had not performed a U-turn on calling an early vote, the “crucial part” of the Brexit talks would have occurred in the build-up to a general election, which EU negotiators could have exploited as a “weakness”. Opinion polls indicate the Tories enjoy a healthy lead.