Trump receives Argentine president Macri at the White House on Thursday

Bilateral relations are going through a good moment, last year Obama visited Argentina and now with only three months in office Trump is receiving Macri

There is bipartisan support in the US for building a more stable, mature and positive relation which “avoids the ups and downs of the last decades”.

Argentine and United States presidents Mauricio Macri and Donald Trump will be addressing bilateral trade, the Venezuelan situation, combating drugs and declassification of documents from the last dictatorship when they meet next Thursday at the While House, according to Chargé d'Affaires Thomas Cooney currently running the US embassy in Buenos Aires.

The US is willing to support and share experience with Argentina and the government of president Macri of all it has learnt in years combating the drugs trade and cartels, “their tendencies, routes and methods”, and failures, said Mr. Cooney in an interview with the Argentine official news agency Telam.

Likewise the US official pointed out there is much interest from the US in investing in Argentina and this must be based on building a more stable, mature and positive relation which “avoids the ups and downs of the last decades”.

“I think we are undergoing a good moment in bilateral relations since last year: it was a great advance when with only three months in office, Macri received in Argentina the visit of President Obama, and now despite the change of administration, with only three months in office president Trump will receive Macri. The timing of these visits is clear evidence of the partisan support from the US for its relations with Argentina”, said Cooney.

Further on the US official said that there will a continuation in the declassification process of US documents on the Argentine dictatorship. Last year the US made two deliveries and “we are committed to continue on that path”, but what is also pressing for the US is how to increase bilateral trade, cooperation in security affairs and facilitating travel both ways.

Mr. Cooney emphasized the fact that the US Congress unanimously approved an initiative to enhance relations with Argentina is evidence of the good will from both political parties, with different presidents, “to have a stable, mature and positive relation, without the ups and downs we have seem in the last few decades”

However despite the good strong relation, there will be always be some specific issues to solve, but working with a mature attitude, such is the case with the Argentine lemons that have had access to the US suspended, at least until 26 May while a solution is worked out. Likewise with the Argentine bio diesel, an issue that is currently under consideration by the Department of Commerce.



Cooney said that the US has seen that president Macri is determined to combat the drugs trade, a main target of its administration, and “we want to share the good, the bad and the ugly, as in Clint Eastwood's film. For example we are well aware now that we in the US must make greater efforts in curtailing drugs' demand and consumption”.

As to Argentina's new approach to international trade, including Mexico, Canada, the Pacific Alliance, Cooney believes this is part of a major effort from president Macri to reinsert Argentina in the world, and promoting relations and trade with all countries.

“I don't believe Argentina is taking an advantage of an alleged retraction of the US from world markets, I think it is pure logic, and benefit, for Argentina to look out into the world”.

On travel between the two countries, Cooney said many Argentine families are interested in visiting mainly Florida, and that is why a business delegation from that state, under governor Rick Scott is travelling to Argentina and with the expertise of the Enterprise Florida organization, will set the ground for promoting trade and business in general.

Another interesting fact pointed out is the growing interest of Argentines to study in the US, which recorded a 37% increase in that number last year. Similarly with the controversial work visas (H1-B), Cooney revealed 300 Argentines hold such visas, with an approval rating of 98%, and with no illegal immigration problem.