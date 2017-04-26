China launches its first native totally designed and built aircraft carrier

Analysts said the ship represented a “status symbol” for Beijing in a contested region but posed little threat to advanced US carriers.

China's defense ministry had anticipated the carrier would displace 50,000 tons, use conventional propulsion and carry China's indigenous J-15 aircraft The country first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, is a secondhand Soviet ship built more than 25 years ago and commissioned in 2012 after extensive refits.

China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, state media said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to transform its navy into a force capable of projecting power onto the high seas. Adorned with colorful ribbons, the Type 001A ship “transferred from dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony” in the northeastern port city of Dalian, according to official broadcaster CCTV.

China's defense ministry has previously said the new carrier would displace 50,000 tons and use conventional rather than nuclear propulsion. It is expected to carry China's indigenous J-15 aircraft, along with other planes.

The possession of a native aircraft carrier places China among the few military powers with such vessels, including the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom.

But experts were quick to point out that China's naval force still lags far behind that of the US, the world's leading military power which has multiple carriers.

James Char, China military analyst at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the new vessel will serve as more of a “status symbol” for China in the East and South China seas.

“It is highly unlikely to pose a threat to the US if you look at how advanced American aircraft carriers are,” Char said. The announcement is part of China's efforts to build a blue water navy capable of projecting power.