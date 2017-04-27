Argentina pays for the first batch of 24 T-6C training aircraft for its Air Force

Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft has received an US$88.2 million contract to supply the Argentina Air Force with T-6 aircraft. The U.S. Air Force contract calls for Beechcraft to supply four T-6C airplanes as well as maintenance, pilot training and interim contractor support for maintenance.
The US Department of Defense said the T-6 trainers along with supplies and services to support a training aircraft replacement effort as well as surveillance and border security missions of the Argentine air force.
Argentina intends to procure 24 T-6C+ units and support services from the U.S. government under a US$ 300 million FMS agreement the State Department approved last year.
Beechcraft’s T-6C system is designed to help military pilots prepare for real-world missions and consists of training courseware, media-integrated lectures and computer-based training and management systems.
Work under the sole-source contract will occur in Wichita, Kansas, through April 30, 2018. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Ohio is the contracting activity.
The order is likely a welcome one for Textron Aviation, which has seen demand for the T-6 wane after it completed its deliveries last June of the military airplane to the Navy and Air Force under the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System program.
It's a training aircraft Toby, for novices...Posted 10 hours ago +1
Fit for the purpose, would you rather have nothing to train young pilots...?
Let's get serious. You have NOT seen 3d graders do anything of the sort.Posted 4 hours ago +1
If you want an air force than you have to train pilots. This is an ab initio trainer with some capacity for anti-insurgent strikes.
The qualified pilots can then go on to multi engine transports or jet fighter/strike aircraft if you have any.
Any country without the means of self defence is an open target. That is why some sort of military capability is required.
I've seen 3rd graders in class intermissions grab a test paper sheet and craft a superior aircraft in less than 4 minutes, than whatever is shown in the picture above.Posted 10 hours ago 0
What a monumental waste of money, on that and on the military too.