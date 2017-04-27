Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, April 27th 2017 - 22:39 UTC

Argentina pays for the first batch of 24 T-6C training aircraft for its Air Force

Thursday, April 27th 2017 - 10:27 UTC
Full article 6 comments
Argentina intends to procure 24 T-6C+ units and support services from the U.S. government under a US$ 300 million FMS agreement Argentina intends to procure 24 T-6C+ units and support services from the U.S. government under a US$ 300 million FMS agreement

Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft has received an US$88.2 million contract to supply the Argentina Air Force with T-6 aircraft. The U.S. Air Force contract calls for Beechcraft to supply four T-6C airplanes as well as maintenance, pilot training and interim contractor support for maintenance.

 The US Department of Defense said the T-6 trainers along with supplies and services to support a training aircraft replacement effort as well as surveillance and border security missions of the Argentine air force.

Argentina intends to procure 24 T-6C+ units and support services from the U.S. government under a US$ 300 million FMS agreement the State Department approved last year.

Beechcraft’s T-6C system is designed to help military pilots prepare for real-world missions and consists of training courseware, media-integrated lectures and computer-based training and management systems.

Work under the sole-source contract will occur in Wichita, Kansas, through April 30, 2018. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Ohio is the contracting activity.

The order is likely a welcome one for Textron Aviation, which has seen demand for the T-6 wane after it completed its deliveries last June of the military airplane to the Navy and Air Force under the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System program.

Categories: Politics, Argentina, United States.
Tags: Argentina, Argentine Air Force, Beechcraft T-6C Texan II.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Voice

    It's a training aircraft Toby, for novices...
    Fit for the purpose, would you rather have nothing to train young pilots...?

    Posted 10 hours ago +1
  • Clyde15

    Let's get serious. You have NOT seen 3d graders do anything of the sort.

    If you want an air force than you have to train pilots. This is an ab initio trainer with some capacity for anti-insurgent strikes.

    The qualified pilots can then go on to multi engine transports or jet fighter/strike aircraft if you have any.

    Any country without the means of self defence is an open target. That is why some sort of military capability is required.

    Posted 4 hours ago +1
  • AustrOllOpithecus

    I've seen 3rd graders in class intermissions grab a test paper sheet and craft a superior aircraft in less than 4 minutes, than whatever is shown in the picture above.

    What a monumental waste of money, on that and on the military too.

    Posted 10 hours ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented