Gibraltar could be Spanish in four years, “but Gibraltarians must be seduced”

García-Margallo insisted that Brexit was the best opportunity Spain has had since the 18th century to further its aspirations over Gibraltar.

Gibraltar could be Spanish “within four years”, Spain’s former foreign minister, José Manuel García-Margallo, said on Wednesday insisting that “the Hong Kongisation” of the Rock was possible in that timescale.

Addressing a forum in Zaragoza, García-Margallo insisted, as he had done repeatedly while in office, that Brexit was the best opportunity Spain has had since the 18th century to further its aspirations over Gibraltar.

But he said the UK must first be “persuaded to help us to seduce the Gibraltarian population”, adding that Spain must also “seduce” the Gibraltarians into believing that “being in Spain and the EU is good business, being outside is bad business”.

The British Government has repeatedly made clear to Spain that there will be no change to Gibraltar’s sovereignty – or even a discussion on sovereignty – against the wishes of the Gibraltarians.

The Gibraltar Government, highlighting past referendum results, has repeatedly made clear that there is no prospect of joint sovereignty over Gibraltar, and that Gibraltarians want to remain British.