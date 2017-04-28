Joint Statement from President Donald J. Trump and President Mauricio Macri

President Donald J. Trump hosted President Mauricio Macri of Argentina (Thursday 27 April) to discuss ways to deepen the close partnership between the United States and Argentina.

President Trump welcomed Argentina’s growing leadership role on the world stage and the political and economic reforms recently implemented by the Argentine Government, which have improved the environment for investment, trade, and long term economic development.

President Trump offered his support to President Macri as Argentina prepares to host the World Trade Organization Ministerial and assume the G-20 Presidency.

The two leaders underscored their continuing commitment to expanding trade and investment between the United States and Argentina. Recognizing the importance of trade in agricultural products to the United States-Argentina bilateral economic relationship, the Presidents directed their Cabinets to expeditiously chart a path forward to resolve pending bilateral agricultural issues, based on scientific principles and international standards. The leaders further expressed their desire to see significant future growth in two-way trade of agricultural and industrial products to the benefit of producers and consumers in both countries.

They also pledged to strengthen our partnership to combat narcotics trafficking, money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other illicit finance activities through the newly established Argentina-United States Dialogue on Illicit Finance. Recognizing the benefits and risks of our increasing dependence on networked information, the leaders discussed the increased importance of cooperation on cyber policy. They agreed to launch a new bilateral Cyber Working Group, which will protect the security and economic interests of both countries, companies, and Internet users.

President Trump told President Macri that the United States will launch the Global Entry Trusted Travelers Program in Argentina in May, facilitating the expedited entry of pre-vetted, low-risk Argentine travelers through United States ports of entry. Argentina will be just the tenth country in the world admitted to this special program, which facilitates rising business and tourism ties while allowing United States border security personnel to focus resources on other potential risks.

Finally, at President Macri’s request, President Trump delivered a large tranche of declassified documents relating to human rights abuses in Argentina during its military dictatorship.