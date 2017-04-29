EU-27 meet in Brussels to discuss joint strategy for UK Brexit negotiations

European Union countries are meeting in Brussels to discuss a joint strategy for negotiations with the UK over Brexit. Twenty-seven countries will be present, but the UK will not take part. The EU will insist that progress must be made in talks on separating the UK from the EU, before any discussions can begin about future trade relations. Official talks between London and the EU will not begin until after the UK general election on 8 June.
In a letter to leaders of the EU-27 European Council President Donald Tusk says agreement on “people, money and Ireland” must come before negotiations on the EU's future relationship with the UK.
The UK government has said it does not want to delay talks on future trade relations, while the EU issued draft guidelines on Brexit on 31 March.
Mr Tusk's letter - calling for a “phased” approach to Brexit - echoed German Chancellor Angela Merkel's priorities, which she set out on Thursday.
“Before discussing our future, we must first sort out our past,” he said, listing three priorities: On EU citizens living in the UK, he called for “effective, enforceable, non-discriminatory and comprehensive” guarantees. The UK must fulfill all its financial obligations agreed as an EU member state. A deal must be reached “to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland”
“We will not discuss our future relations with the UK until we have achieved sufficient progress on the main issues relating to the UK's withdrawal from the EU,” he said.
Meanwhile, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the UK would not have advantages over 27 EU members once Brexit negotiations were concluded.
“There is no free lunch. Britons must know that,” he told Germany's Funke Media Group.
EU officials estimate that the UK faces a bill of €60bn because of EU budget rules. UK politicians have said the government will not pay a sum of that size.
Reports say Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny will also ask his EU partners to back the idea of Northern Ireland automatically joining the EU if the province's people vote to unite with the Republic. But UK Brexit Secretary, David Davis, has said that in the event of such a vote, Northern Ireland could become “a part of an existing EU member state”.
Well, I think that settles all hope for the Anglos... :(
Meanwhile, the Great British Capitulation of 2017 - 2018 has begun:
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/eu-says-already-europe-1-210000310.html
“The British have been on a steep learning curve when it comes to what the red lines are and what they can reasonably expect to achieve,” said Christian Odendahl, chief economist at the Centre for European Reform. “The EU has been remarkably consistent over the last couple of months when it comes to its position.”
”There’s not even a telephone number in the U.K. to call when a problem arises, one EU diplomat said on Friday.“
”The British premier has already run into the EU’s phalanx. She was rebuffed when she suggested in October that she had given enough insight into her plan for the EU to open informal talks, while an early proposal to settle the issue of citizens’ rights was rejected.
Since she triggered two years of talks in March, May has seemed to dilute her stance on several occasions. She appeared to accept that the U.K. would still need some EU oversight and free movement of labor through any post-Brexit transition and that any trade deal won’t be signed until after it’s left the bloc.
May also refused to rule out continuing to make payments into the EU budget and she talks less about no deal being better than a bad deal, or of turning her country into a tax-haven if she fails to get her way.
What’s more, Brexit Secretary David Davis this week gave the clearest signal yet that the British government does not expect to get everything it wants. “We will have difficult issues to confront,’’ he said. “Compromise will be necessary on both sides.”
The British have been PWNED so far. A well-oiled economic and diplomatic superpower on one side of the table, vs recently escaped pirates with delusions of grandeur on the others.
