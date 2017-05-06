Falklands meat export season considered “good”, 626 tons

Production for the season was 144 tons of lamb and 482 tons of mutton. There had also been a few new customers including the Grand Canaries and Reunion Island.

More than 40,000 animals were processed during the last Falkland Islands Meat Company season. FIMCO Operations Manager Dave Roberts commented that the 2017 export season began with the staff arriving on January 21. A high percentage of them returned from previous seasons to the Sandy Bay plant.

Roberts said the mild winter and hard work from suppliers meant the majority of stock delivered was in good condition with weights for sheep and yearling lamb up on last year.

The new season lamb weights were down, but he said that was because suppliers had taken advantage of the fishing boat market with lambs going to Spain and Portugal.

Total animals processed at the Falklands abattoir was 43,147; comprising 30,571 sheep, 8,782 yearling lamb and 3,794 new season lamb.

That did not include the cattle processed for the local market.

Overall market conditions were good, with three or four container loads left to sell. Production for the season was 144 tons of lamb and 482 tons of mutton. There had also been a few new customers including the Grand Canaries and Reunion Island.

The export team left on the April 29.

“There have been a few hurdles and challenges but I would say a good season,” FIMCO Operations manager Roberts. (PN).

