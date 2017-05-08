Falklands seeking “special advisors” to attend UN C24 and Washington lobbying

8th Monday, May 2017 - 13:11 UTC Full article

This year the trip will be led by MLA Mike Summers and MLA Ian Hansen MLA. Special Advisors who volunteer need to be available for the entire fortnight.

In New York, for a week, they will meet Permanent Representatives to the UN followed by attendance at the annual C24 meeting at UN HQ.

Members of the Falkland Islands Government Legislative Assembly are seeking volunteers from their ‘Special Advisor’ network to accompany them to the United Nations Committee on Decolonization (C24) presentations from June 10/24. This year the trip will be led by MLA Mike Summers and MLA Ian Hansen MLA.

This year the trip will be led by MLA Mike Summers and MLA Ian Hansen MLA.

Special Advisors who volunteer for the trip need to be available for the entire fortnight.

The first week will be in Washington DC, meeting with politicians, think-tanks, government bodies and other groups with an interest in the Falklands.

The delegation will lobby them for support for the Falkland Islands and for Islanders' right to self-determination, and give talks and presentations to help inform people about the Islands.

Next it is off to New York for a week of meetings with Permanent Representatives to the UN (basically, Ambassadors to the UN) followed by attendance at the annual C24 meeting at UN HQ.

FIG will pay for flights, accommodation and internal travel arrange ESTAs to enter the States, and reimburse expenses incurred. Advisors will also be eligible to claim £100 per day as a tax-deductible allowance in addition to expenses. (PN)