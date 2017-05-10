Germany optimistic about “a friendly and sensible political agreement” over Gibraltar

The German Government believes Brexit offers “a possibly historic opportunity” for the UK and Spain to reach “a friendly and sensible” political agreement over Gibraltar’s legal status, according to Spanish press reports.
Martin Schäfer, spokesman at the Foreign Ministry, was asked about Gibraltar during a press conference and made clear that the German Government would not get involved in a “dispute” going back centuries.
But he was quoted by Spanish news agency Efe as saying that “one side or the other, probably the British side, will want to put Gibraltar on the agenda” for Brexit negotiations.
“The position of the German Government could not be clearer: we want a sensible and friendly political agreement between the states that are faced off politically and legally on this issue, in this case Spain and the United Kingdom,” he was quoted as saying.
“Perhaps the process for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU that is starting now is a historic opportunity to tackle and clarify this issue once and for all.”
According to the Spanish report, Mr Schäfer acknowledged that both the UK and Spain were adamant in their respective positions, with each government insisting there is nothing to discuss.
Let's chuck in everything then, the Catalonian independence referendum request, the piece of Portugal that Spain half inched, the Basque region and everywhere else the Spanish nicked.
I suggest that the EU concentrate on who is going to replace the UK as a sugar daddy, so Mr Schafer can decide whether or not Germany ups its EU contributions to make up for the shortfall.
Unless Ms Sturgeon plans to plug the gap.
Good luck with that.
Europeans persist in believing that somehow Brexit puts some cards in Spanish hands where it comes to Gibraltar. Just one more piece of evidence that the Europeans do not and have never ever made any effort to understand the British point of view on anything. If anyone was in any doubt as to whether Brexit was the right thing to do, what has been said and done since the referendum has made it abundantly clear that the Brits have nothing in common with the rest of Europe and should go their own way. Whether the rest of Europe has that much in common remains to be seen.Posted 4 hours ago 0
Funny thing is, Spain gave Gibraltar away again in 1975. So who needs Utrecht?Posted 57 minutes ago 0
Gibraltar – Helsinki Accord 1975 https://www.academia.edu/32824301/Gibraltar_-Helsinki_Accord_1975