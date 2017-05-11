Lula was questioned for five hours and later called the corruption case “a farce”

Brazil's former president Lula da Silva called the corruption trial threatening to end his storied career a “farce” during almost five hours of testimony on Wednesday. Lula is accused of receiving a seaside apartment as a kickback from the OAS construction company, and if found guilty could be barred from running for office and even jailed, destroying his hopes of coming back to power in the 2018 presidential elections.
The closed hearing put Lula, 71, face-to-face with Judge Sergio Moro, a hero to many Brazilians for his relentless pursuit of senators, millionaires and other powerful figures in a graft probe called “Car Wash.”
Lula, whose 2003-2010 rule made him loved by the lower classes was defiant. “I consider this trial illegitimate and the accusation a farce,” he told Moro at the hearing in the southern city of Curitiba, video released afterward showed. He said prosecutors were accusing him “based on allegations in the press.”
As soon as he got out of court, Lula went to a campaign style rally with several thousand supporters who had bused into Curitiba earlier. “I thought after... there would at least be a document that the apartment was mine,” he told them. “I want to be judged on proof.”
Lula reiterated his plans to seek a third term next year. “I am preparing to return as a candidate,” he said. “I want to show that the elite is not competent to fix this country but that the steel worker... will manage.”
The Lula faithful, many clad in Workers' Party red, responded deliriously, cheering “Lula, warrior of the Brazilian people,” and letting off fireworks.
But a much smaller group of opponents also gathered, raising an inflatable caricature of Lula dressed in prison garb.
Brazil's media portrayed the court session as a showdown between two of the most powerful men in Brazil.
Moro, 44, has become a national figure for his role leading the “Car Wash” probe, which revealed massive kickbacks to politicians in return for inflated contracts with state oil company Petrobras, much of it during Lula's presidency.
In Wednesday's case, Lula is alleged to have taken a bribe from OAS -- one of the main Petrobras contractors -- in the form of a seaside apartment at a posh resort near Sao Paulo. But seated at a table with lawyers and prosecutors, Lula denied everything.
“I never asked for and I never received the apartment,” he said.
Prosecutors have previously painted Lula as a kingpin over the wider Petrobras corruption scheme.
However, in the video of the hearing Moro went out of his way to reassure Lula that he would “be treated with maximum respect, as any defendant, but also equally considering the office that he had held previously.” He also stressed that Lula did not face imminent arrest.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
THAT reminds me of an old joke [Tempted to call Lula as an “Old Joke”- I confess!]:Posted 6 hours ago +1
God was creating the world. An angel sees him creating Brazil and says:
“My Lord, this is unfair. Look at this country you're creating.
Tropical climate, no snow, no hurricanes, no tornadoes, no earthquakes or volcanoes, rich mineral deposits, biggest forest in the world, plenty of water, fertile soil and intelligent fun-loving people. They are going to be the most powerful nation on Earth”.
God looks at him, laughs and says:
“Wait until you see the kind of politicians I am going to put there...”
Totally predictable - when Lula was faced with facts he couldn't deny, he didn't, but took them and put his own spin on them....when asked about the really hairy matters - such as his meetings with Renato Duque in 2013-14-15 - he downplayed the issue as it if they had been casual meetings of no importance... he alleged that he had heard rumours that Duque was stealing from PB and had a secret account abroad and wanted to know if it was true...Lula's version of the encounter : Duque denied having any foreign account and Lula was satisfied ; Duque's version : Lula ordered him to close the foreign accounts where he (Duque) and the PT had hidden funds syphoned off from PB, and to destroy any evidence he might have....Lula's allegation that as ex-president, he had no knowledge of, or nothing more to do with PB, his insistence with Vaccari Neto to arrange the meetings with Duque, a person he claims ' he did not know', is very strange, and contradicts all the testimony presented by not only one, but several ex- PB directors ; when confronted with these suspicious events, he resorted to his usual style of denying any knowledge of them - 'não thei de nada“ - and even tried to be sarcastic, showing a degree of cynicism worthy of the dirty crook he is.Posted 2 hours ago 0
He claimed that in Feb 2014 he had decided the 'triplex' was unsuitable for his family, and told Leo Pinheiro he would think about it....despite this claim, his wife, the late ”Maritha Letíthia”, went ahead in August of the same year, with the total remodelling of the flat ...private elevator, swimming pool, gourmet kitchen - identical to the one in Atibaia - at the cost of R$ 1 million, to OAS....and in Oct 2014, felt it was 'necessary' to go public (why ?) and announce they would take a pass on the flat.....just days after the “Lavajato” investigation was launched....of course, just a mere coincidence.....
He conveniently blamed his dead wife, claiming he knew nothing of what she was up to.