Gibraltar's Attorney General appointed to FIFA's Ethics Committee

12th Friday, May 2017 - 08:49 UTC

The Government of Gibraltar has warmly congratulated Michael Llamas QC upon his appointment as Europe's representative in the highly prestigious and important Ethics Committee of FIFA. Llamas joins other highly distinguished lawyers and judges who will form part of the Ethics Committee. These include a former President of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The appointment is not onerous in terms of time commitment and the Government is satisfied that it will not interfere with Llamas' role and obligations as Her Majesty's Attorney General for Gibraltar.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “This is a great personal achievement for Michael and magnificent recognition for the Gibraltar Football Association. It is particularly outstanding recognition considering we have been members of FIFA for barely one year, having been admitted after lengthy, decades-long litigation. The Gibraltarian who sued FIFA and UEFA and won has been recognized for his integrity and his legal skill by the very organizations he legitimately challenged in the international courts on behalf of the country and sport he loved.

”Michael Llamas has once again put Gibraltar on the map and raised the profile and prestige of the GFA in doing so. It is sweet irony for all of Gibraltar that he now represents Europe (ie UEFA) on this important and prestigious FIFA Ethics Committee.

“Apart from being huge recognition at a personal level for the legal work Michael did to make the GFA a member of these football organizations, his appointment so soon after he litigated against these very entities is also testament to his strength of character and the diplomatic skills he has displayed in the establishment of interpersonal relationships within those same organizations after membership was won.

”It is also a great vindication for the GFA and its Chief Executive's own handling of both UEFA and FIFA membership and the relationships within the international footballing world. I am sure I speak for the whole of Gibraltar in sending out to Michael, Denis Beiso and the whole GFA the sincere congratulations of all of Gibraltar.”