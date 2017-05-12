Royals at centenary service in the Falklands Memorial Chapel

12th Friday, May 2017 - 08:21 UTC Full article

The Queen met Commander Keith Evans, the oldest (known) living Old Pangbournian

Queen Elizabeth attended a centenary service in the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College on Tuesday (May 9). The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied her in his first public engagement since announcing his retirement.

The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied her in his first public engagement since announcing his retirement.

The Berkshire college has a proud history of training officers for the Merchant Navy and the Royal Navy.

It is also home to the national memorial to the Falklands War, commemorating all those who died during the 1982 conflict.

The Queen has visited the college four times since her first visit in 1943, aged 18, as Princess Elizabeth.

The college was founded in 1917 by ship owner and broker Sir Thomas Lane Devitt as the Nautical College, Pangbourne.

In 1969 the college shed its nautical training in favour of a more traditional academic focus and was renamed Pangbourne College. (PN)

